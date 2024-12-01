StockNews.com Downgrades Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Xunlei stock opened at $1.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $125.20 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.07. Xunlei has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.79.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XNET. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Xunlei by 42.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Xunlei by 20.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 176,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 30,515 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Xunlei by 3.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 300,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Xunlei during the third quarter worth about $109,000. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through Green Channel and Fast Bird products.

