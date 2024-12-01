StockNews.com Upgrades Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Colony Bankcorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ CBAN opened at $17.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Colony Bankcorp has a twelve month low of $10.33 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The company has a market capitalization of $309.00 million, a PE ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.57.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $44.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Colony Bankcorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is 36.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 918,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,557,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 15.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 7,726 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Colony Bankcorp by 19.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 7,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

