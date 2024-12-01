Strategic Education, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.60 (NASDAQ:STRA)

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, November 30th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share by the health services provider on Monday, December 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.
Strategic Education has a dividend payout ratio of 42.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Strategic Education to earn $5.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.6%.
Strategic Education Stock Performance
NASDAQ:STRA opened at $98.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.86 and its 200 day moving average is $101.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.57. Strategic Education has a fifty-two week low of $85.11 and a fifty-two week high of $123.62.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have issued reports on STRA shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Strategic Education presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.00.
About Strategic Education
Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.
