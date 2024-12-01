Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its position in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,340 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,387 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STRA. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 10,374.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 199,538 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,467,000 after purchasing an additional 197,633 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Strategic Education in the second quarter valued at $12,231,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Strategic Education by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,778 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,862,000 after buying an additional 99,100 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,447,810 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $160,212,000 after acquiring an additional 48,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 570.1% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 55,991 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 47,635 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STRA. StockNews.com cut Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $98.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.57. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.11 and a 52-week high of $123.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $91.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.08.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The health services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.35. Strategic Education had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $305.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

