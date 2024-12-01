Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Short Interest Update

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the October 31st total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Sweet Earth Price Performance

Shares of SEHCF remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,813. Sweet Earth has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.

Get Sweet Earth alerts:

Sweet Earth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Sweet Earth Holdings Corporation cultivates, processes, and sells hemp cannabidiol (CBD) products in the United States and internationally. The company offers CBD and hemp infused facial products, including CBD hydration creams, oat and honey cleansers, and soothing CBD lip balms; and botanicals and essential oils, such as balancing CBD jasmine oils, soothing CBD bath salt soaks, invigorating CBD neem and turmeric scrubs, and aloe-infused CBD hand sanitizers for body and skin care.

Receive News & Ratings for Sweet Earth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweet Earth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.