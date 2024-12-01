Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF) Short Interest Update

Sweet Earth Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SEHCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the October 31st total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Sweet Earth Price Performance
Shares of SEHCF remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,813. Sweet Earth has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.02.
Sweet Earth Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sweet Earth
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Analog Devices: Why the Uptrend Could Accelerate in 2025
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Texas Pacific Land: Permian Basin Powerhouse With an AI Edge
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- ServiceNow: Will the High-Flyer Finally Split in 2024?
Receive News & Ratings for Sweet Earth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweet Earth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.