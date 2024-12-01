Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting)’s (NASDAQ:SNYR) Quiet Period To End Tomorrow

Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting)’s (NASDAQ:SNYR – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to end on Monday, December 2nd. Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) had issued 1,150,000 shares in its initial public offering on October 23rd. The total size of the offering was $10,350,000 based on an initial share price of $9.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) stock opened at $5.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.73. Synergy CHC Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Get Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Jack Ross bought 300,000 shares of Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,700,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,000. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

About Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting)

Synergy CHC Corp. provides consumer health care, beauty, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers brain health nutritional supplements under the FOCUSfactor brand name; lifestyle and wellness products and accessories, including tea, shakes, lollipops, supplements, apparel, and exercise accessories under the Flat Tummy brand name; products for hands under the Hand MD brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synergy CHC Corp. (Uplisting) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.