Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,804 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 2.9% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $10,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.5% during the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 23,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 616,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $107,151,000 after acquiring an additional 127,871 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,413,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on TSM shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of TSM opened at $184.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.12. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $95.25 and a one year high of $212.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.72 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 39.10% and a return on equity of 27.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.5484 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.