Taseko Mines (LON:TKO) Shares Down 1.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Taseko Mines Limited (LON:TKO – Get Free Report) fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 162.50 ($2.07) and last traded at GBX 162.50 ($2.07). 9,594 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 52% from the average session volume of 6,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 165 ($2.10).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.50) target price on shares of Taseko Mines in a research note on Thursday, November 7th.

Get Taseko Mines alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Stock Performance

Taseko Mines Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of £476.69 million, a PE ratio of 1,625.00 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 178.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 182.05.

(Get Free Report)

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.