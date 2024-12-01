Telsey Advisory Group Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG)

Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed their market perform rating on shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a $87.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.60.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SIG

Signet Jewelers Trading Up 0.2 %

SIG stock opened at $100.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.33 and a 200-day moving average of $91.73. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of $72.26 and a 12 month high of $112.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.12.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.11. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 13.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $347,400.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,114.56. The trade was a 8.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Wooters sold 22,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $2,192,949.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,765,957. The trade was a 24.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,957 shares of company stock valued at $4,599,306 over the last three months. 3.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIG. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 34,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Signet Jewelers in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 133.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 11,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter.

About Signet Jewelers

(Get Free Report)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Outlet, Zales Jewelers, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through its digital banners, James Allen and Blue Nile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.