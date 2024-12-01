TFS Financial Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:TFSL)

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 21st,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.2825 per share by the bank on Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd.

TFS Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 0.3% per year over the last three years. TFS Financial has a payout ratio of 418.5% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect TFS Financial to earn $0.31 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.13 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 364.5%.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

TFS Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

TFSL stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. TFS Financial has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 52.37 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at TFS Financial

TFS Financial ( NASDAQ:TFSL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $194.94 million for the quarter. TFS Financial had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 4.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TFS Financial will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc A. Stefanski sold 20,000 shares of TFS Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total value of $256,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $476,263. This trade represents a 35.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of TFS Financial in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

View Our Latest Analysis on TFS Financial

TFS Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.