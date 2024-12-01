Thales S.A. Announces Dividend of $0.18 (OTCMKTS:THLLY)

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 14th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1806 per share on Thursday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd.

Thales Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:THLLY opened at $29.87 on Friday. Thales has a fifty-two week low of $28.18 and a fifty-two week high of $37.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.07.

Thales Company Profile

Thales SA provides various solutions in the defence and security, aerospace and space, digital identity and security, and transport markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Defence & Security, Digital Identity & Security, and Ground Transportation Systems business segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

