The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC

Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,581 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola comprises approximately 0.8% of Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 13.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 92,961,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,680,205,000 after buying an additional 11,206,995 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at $269,382,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,448,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 7,006.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,478,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,765,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921,241 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE KO opened at $64.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $57.47 and a 52 week high of $73.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.17%.
A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Coca-Cola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Coca-Cola from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.
In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $6,403,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 342,546 shares in the company, valued at $21,933,220.38. The trade was a 22.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
