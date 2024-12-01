Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Has $4.19 Million Holdings in Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Revvity were worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Revvity in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,221,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Revvity by 5.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,149,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,506,000 after buying an additional 57,656 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Revvity by 2.2% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,094,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,815,000 after buying an additional 23,318 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its stake in Revvity by 3.2% during the third quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 980,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,305,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Revvity by 0.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 921,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:RVTY opened at $116.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Revvity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.58 and a 12-month high of $129.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.03.

Revvity Announces Dividend

Revvity ( NYSE:RVTY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.15. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $684.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $679.66 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Revvity’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Revvity, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Revvity’s payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

Revvity announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Revvity from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on Revvity from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Leerink Partners upped their target price on Revvity from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Revvity from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Revvity in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revvity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Revvity news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 2,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total transaction of $262,206.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,237.96. This trade represents a 9.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Revvity Profile

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

