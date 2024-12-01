Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Invests $631,000 in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 3,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF opened at $95.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.31 and a 200-day moving average of $95.39. The company has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $91.02 and a 52-week high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.2916 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.