Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 2,257 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Cohen & Steers worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 115.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cohen & Steers by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers in the third quarter worth $106,000. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cohen & Steers alerts:

Cohen & Steers Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE CNS opened at $104.66 on Friday. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.18 and a 52 week high of $110.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.24.

Cohen & Steers Announces Dividend

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.18 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 32.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on CNS. UBS Group raised Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Cohen & Steers from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers Profile

(Free Report)

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.