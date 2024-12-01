Townsquare Capital LLC Raises Position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 44.0% in the second quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the third quarter valued at $202,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 117.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF during the second quarter valued at $312,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DCOR opened at $67.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $551.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.66. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.35 and a fifty-two week high of $67.34.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

