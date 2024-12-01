Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Holdings Decreased by Freedom Investment Management Inc.

Freedom Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Tractor Supply by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 120.0% in the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $283.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.91. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $197.91 and a 12 month high of $307.64.

Tractor Supply Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSCO. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $325.00 to $317.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett cut Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Tractor Supply from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. This represents a 70.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

