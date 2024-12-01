Tradition Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQJ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,368,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,127,000 after purchasing an additional 21,719 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 83,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,767,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QQQJ stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.06. The stock has a market cap of $690.90 million, a PE ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.10. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.90 and a 1 year high of $32.23.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

