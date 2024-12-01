Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $3.63 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18,046.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,333,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,211 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,555,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,380,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,356,000 after acquiring an additional 420,007 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 618.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 411,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,980,000 after acquiring an additional 354,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,903,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $206.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $164.34 and a fifty-two week high of $206.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $198.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.