TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Holdings Cut by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG cut its stake in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,571 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $26,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMDX. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in TransMedics Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of TransMedics Group by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in TransMedics Group by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TransMedics Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on TMDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $173.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on TransMedics Group from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on TransMedics Group from $200.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on TransMedics Group from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.80.

Insider Activity at TransMedics Group

In related news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.71, for a total value of $1,144,623.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,643 shares in the company, valued at $8,180,642.53. The trade was a 12.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward M. Basile sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total value of $563,962.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 732 shares in the company, valued at $61,158.60. This trade represents a 90.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,958 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,328 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TransMedics Group stock opened at $86.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.16. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.84 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.25 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.17). TransMedics Group had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The business had revenue of $108.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. TransMedics Group’s revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransMedics Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransMedics Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransMedics Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.