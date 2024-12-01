Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,300 shares, an increase of 63.5% from the October 31st total of 89,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 433,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Treasury Wine Estates Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Treasury Wine Estates stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. Treasury Wine Estates has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $8.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.86.

Get Treasury Wine Estates alerts:

Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. Its wine portfolio includes luxury, premium and commercial wine brands, such as 19 Crimes, Acacia Vineyard, Annie's Lane, Beaulieu Vineyard, Belcreme de Lys, Beringer Vineyards, Blossom Hill, Cavaliere d'Oro, Coldstream Hills, Devil's Lair, EMBRAZEN, Etude, Fifth Leg, Heemskerk, Hewitt Vineyard, Ingoldby, Jamieson's Run, Killawarra, Leo Buring, Lindeman's, Maison de Grand Esprit, Matua, Penfolds, Pepperjack, Rawson's Retreat, Rosemount Estate, Run Riot, Saltram, Samuel Wynn & Co, Secret Stone, Seppelt, Shingle Peak, Sledgehammer, Squealing pig, St Huberts, Stags' Leap Winery, Stellina di Notte, Sterling Vineyards, T'Gallant, The Walking Dead Wine, Wolf Blass, Wynns Coonawarra Estate, and Yellowglen.

Receive News & Ratings for Treasury Wine Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasury Wine Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.