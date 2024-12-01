Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,300 shares, an increase of 63.5% from the October 31st total of 89,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 433,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Treasury Wine Estates Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of Treasury Wine Estates stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. Treasury Wine Estates has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $8.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.86.
Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile
