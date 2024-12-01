True Wealth Design LLC Grows Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 11,660.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the quarter. True Wealth Design LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 3rd quarter worth $899,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in Airbnb by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 626,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,428,000 after purchasing an additional 342,667 shares during the period. Infusive Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter valued at $1,769,000. Crawford Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Airbnb during the third quarter valued at about $3,012,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Airbnb by 11.8% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $136.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.32. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.38 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The company has a market cap of $86.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 32.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ABNB shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Argus downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $27,692,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,315,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,909,440. This represents a 1.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 9,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $1,250,502.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,466,767. The trade was a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 718,017 shares of company stock valued at $91,842,052 in the last ninety days. 27.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Articles

