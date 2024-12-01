UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Acquires 289,513 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,989,238 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289,513 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 1.48% of AECOM worth $205,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in AECOM during the second quarter valued at about $46,109,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,201,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of AECOM by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 808,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,897,000 after buying an additional 326,423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,628,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,573,000 after acquiring an additional 258,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in AECOM by 15.5% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,752,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,464,000 after acquiring an additional 235,350 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $116.97 on Friday. AECOM has a twelve month low of $82.23 and a twelve month high of $118.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.91 and its 200 day moving average is $97.08.

AECOM Increases Dividend

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The construction company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. AECOM had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

AECOM declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 18th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AECOM from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. KeyCorp raised their price target on AECOM from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AECOM from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AECOM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gaurav Kapoor sold 42,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total value of $4,890,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,837.52. This trade represents a 57.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AECOM

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.