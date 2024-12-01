UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Stake Cut by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,035 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,857 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 2.0% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Bellevue Group AG raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 225,550 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $131,875,000 after purchasing an additional 19,875 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,476 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,522,000. L.M. Kohn & Company raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 5,037 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 129.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,029,540 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $601,951,000 after purchasing an additional 581,324 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $610.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $561.55 billion, a PE ratio of 39.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.38 and a one year high of $630.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $585.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $556.38.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.15. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $100.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.56 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 54.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $632.00 to $605.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $591.00 to $644.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price objective (down previously from $640.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $675.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $618.26.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

