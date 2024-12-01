Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 373,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,509 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.20% of Unum Group worth $22,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Unum Group during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Unum Group during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNM opened at $76.90 on Friday. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $42.09 and a 52 week high of $77.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $14.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.76.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 13.76%. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Unum Group news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 67,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.98, for a total value of $3,727,369.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,065,868 shares in the company, valued at $58,601,422.64. This trade represents a 5.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gloria C. Larson sold 10,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $745,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 121,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,051,079.50. This trade represents a 7.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,709 shares of company stock worth $10,956,914 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UNM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Unum Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Unum Group from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Unum Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Unum Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.73.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

