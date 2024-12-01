Valley Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Valley Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 201,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,833 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for about 8.9% of Valley Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Valley Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $12,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,201,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,708,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,176,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,114,000 after acquiring an additional 100,746 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 5,920,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,994,000 after acquiring an additional 112,873 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,212,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,649,000 after purchasing an additional 583,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,823,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,850,000 after purchasing an additional 81,619 shares during the period.

VEU opened at $59.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.21. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $53.68 and a twelve month high of $63.81. The company has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

