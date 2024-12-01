Valley Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,120 Shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL)

Valley Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the period. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Valley Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Valley Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TBLL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,114,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,763,000 after buying an additional 22,232 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 112,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,930,000 after purchasing an additional 32,663 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $250,000.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

TBLL opened at $105.51 on Friday. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $105.20 and a 12-month high of $106.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.60 and a 200-day moving average of $105.61.

About Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.

