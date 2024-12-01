Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Purchased by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMBS. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 3,666.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 531.9% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS opened at $46.36 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $44.04 and a 12 month high of $47.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.13.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.153 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

