Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 56,075 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 42,526 shares.The stock last traded at $128.95 and had previously closed at $128.17.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.44. The stock has a market cap of $977.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

