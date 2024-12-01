Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Sets New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $122.04 and last traded at $122.04, with a volume of 548493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.03.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $119.65 and its 200 day moving average is $115.84.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 772.0% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.