Verition Fund Management LLC Has $9.15 Million Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 53.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 237,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,795 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $9,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Essential Utilities by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 5,432 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the third quarter worth about $478,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 7.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,154,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,088,000 after acquiring an additional 145,767 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Essential Utilities by 9.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 194,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,000 after purchasing an additional 16,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 51,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $40.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.84. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a one year low of $33.57 and a one year high of $41.78.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $435.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.95 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.3255 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

WTRG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Essential Utilities from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

