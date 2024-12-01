Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 182,680 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 1,826.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 192,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 182,680 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $11,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRMB. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Trimble by 303.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trimble by 96.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 639 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trimble during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Trimble alerts:

Trimble Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $72.97 on Friday. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.61 and a 1 year high of $74.22. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Trimble from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Trimble from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Trimble from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.40.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Trimble

About Trimble

(Free Report)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.