Vinva Investment Management Ltd Boosts Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 57.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,019,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $477,647,000 after purchasing an additional 185,381 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.6% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,956,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $337,270,000 after buying an additional 216,630 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 3,385,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,979,000 after buying an additional 20,207 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,135,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,823,000 after buying an additional 354,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,765,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,110,000 after acquiring an additional 374,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ES. Barclays raised their price objective on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.58.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

ES opened at $64.49 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.09 and a 12 month high of $69.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.61.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -182.17%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

