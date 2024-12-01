Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Short Interest Up 57.4% in November

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, an increase of 57.4% from the October 31st total of 23,700 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 612,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Vision Marine Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ VMAR opened at $2.20 on Friday. Vision Marine Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $226.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average is $5.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vision Marine Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Vision Marine Technologies stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Free Report) by 9,219.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.52% of Vision Marine Technologies worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 53.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vision Marine Technologies

Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and rents electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers e-motion electric powertrain technology; e-motion electric outboard powertrain system; electric boats; maintenance, repair, and customer support services; as well as manufactures customized boats.

