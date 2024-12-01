VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.40 and last traded at $11.39, with a volume of 3214046 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZIO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barrington Research downgraded shares of VIZIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.08.

Get VIZIO alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on VIZIO

VIZIO Stock Up 0.7 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VIZIO

The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 1,139.00 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day moving average is $11.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in VIZIO during the second quarter worth $27,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in VIZIO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in VIZIO by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.