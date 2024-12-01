Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.21% of Warrior Met Coal worth $7,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,210,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,153,000 after acquiring an additional 254,540 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,863,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,937,000 after purchasing an additional 45,950 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,501,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,242,000 after purchasing an additional 62,200 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,440,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,449,000 after buying an additional 82,622 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 870,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,616,000 after buying an additional 162,387 shares in the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HCC shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $70.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.07. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.02.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.40. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 23.77%. The business had revenue of $327.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

