WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Short Interest Update

WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 700,900 shares, a decrease of 18.8% from the October 31st total of 863,700 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 427,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

WEX Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:WEX opened at $188.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $194.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.31. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.57. WEX has a 52-week low of $165.51 and a 52-week high of $244.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.53. WEX had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 31.35%. The company had revenue of $665.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that WEX will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on WEX from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on WEX from $238.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on WEX from $285.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.91.

Get Our Latest Analysis on WEX

Insider Activity at WEX

In other WEX news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,000. The trade was a 6.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in WEX by 124.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 40,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,572,000 after buying an additional 22,638 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in WEX by 5.6% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 914,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $173,561,000 after purchasing an additional 48,182 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in WEX in the second quarter worth $6,253,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 256.6% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of WEX in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,227,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WEX

(Get Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.