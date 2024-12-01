ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK) Stock Price Up 5.6% – What’s Next?

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $23.72 and last traded at $23.69. Approximately 293,927 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 874,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.44.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZK shares. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.74 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.02.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.72.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,236,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the second quarter worth $20,388,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the second quarter valued at $17,478,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,194,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management HK LTD purchased a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $3,836,000.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services.

