ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Increases Dividend to $2.81 Per Share

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 2.81 per share on Monday, December 9th. This represents a $11.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 51.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a payout ratio of 729.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect ZIM Integrated Shipping Services to earn $0.20 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $11.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5,620.0%.

Shares of ZIM stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.88. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $30.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.68.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $12.20 to $13.70 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $13.90 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Clarkson Capital raised ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.50 price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.74.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

