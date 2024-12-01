ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Increases Dividend to $2.81 Per Share

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 2.81 per share on Monday, December 9th. This represents a $11.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 51.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a payout ratio of 729.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect ZIM Integrated Shipping Services to earn $0.20 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $11.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5,620.0%.
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Price Performance
Shares of ZIM stock opened at $22.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.88. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $30.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.68.
About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.
