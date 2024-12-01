Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,059 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $13,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. PFS Partners LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 75.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 158.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lummis Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lummis Asset Management LP now owns 1,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $144.00 to $150.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com raised Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Atmos Energy from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.69.

ATO opened at $151.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $110.46 and a 52 week high of $152.65. The stock has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.39 and a 200-day moving average of $129.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.66%.

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Edward Geiser purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.89 per share, for a total transaction of $362,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,602 shares in the company, valued at $377,003.78. The trade was a 2,450.98 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

