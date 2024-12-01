Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 130,919 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 54.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,919 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $11,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.2 %

Church & Dwight stock opened at $110.13 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $90.26 and a one year high of $113.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.87 and its 200 day moving average is $104.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 165,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.03, for a total transaction of $17,084,743.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,613,438.57. This represents a 59.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 45,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $5,062,012.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,361.75. This represents a 81.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 543,513 shares of company stock worth $56,795,253. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Further Reading

