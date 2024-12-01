Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 3,658 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $15,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.2% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 25,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 98,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 31.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 260,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,902,000 after acquiring an additional 61,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Laverne Evans Srinivasan sold 2,000 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.17, for a total value of $358,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,515.64. This trade represents a 17.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TTWO shares. HSBC raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $194.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $176.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Performance

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $188.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of -8.90, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $135.24 and a one year high of $190.43.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.