13,312 Shares in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Acquired by Atlas Wealth LLC

Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Genworth Financial by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Genworth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Genworth Financial in the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders boosted its position in Genworth Financial by 20.2% during the second quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 12,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Genworth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Genworth Financial Stock Performance

GNW opened at $7.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.10 and a 200-day moving average of $6.67. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.67 and a 52-week high of $7.90.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

