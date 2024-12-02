21,026 Shares in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Bought by Concentric Capital Strategies LP

Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,660,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Humana by 244.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 111.4% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of Humana during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in Humana by 81.8% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUM. Leerink Partners cut shares of Humana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $519.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Humana from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America raised Humana from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $247.00 to $308.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Humana from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 4th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $315.86.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $296.38 on Monday. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $213.31 and a 52-week high of $504.79. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $275.33 and a 200-day moving average of $329.24.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $4.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $29.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.66 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 1.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.36%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

