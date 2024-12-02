230,611 Shares in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 230,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,386,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the first quarter valued at $2,072,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 34.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 17,290 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the first quarter valued at $319,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Dutch Bros by 537.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 89,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 75,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 63,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Dm Trust Aggregator, Llc sold 186,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $6,038,079.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 512,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,593,397. This represents a 26.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $115,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 430,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,782,976. The trade was a 0.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,065,467 shares of company stock valued at $35,434,372. Company insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BROS. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $36.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Dutch Bros from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.30.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

NYSE:BROS opened at $53.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.28, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.47. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.46 and a 1-year high of $54.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $338.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.97 million. Dutch Bros had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Featured Stories

