80,507 Shares in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Purchased by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 80,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,886,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2,259.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,367 shares in the last quarter. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,581,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,378,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,528,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,837,000 after buying an additional 526,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 137.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 431,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,573,000 after buying an additional 249,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

CHRW stock opened at $105.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.83. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $65.00 and a one year high of $113.10. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.84.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 85.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CHRW. TD Cowen increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHRW

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $1,143,526.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,943 shares in the company, valued at $7,794,507.41. This trade represents a 12.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.