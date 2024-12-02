agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Trading Up 5.7% – Here’s Why

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.24 and last traded at $2.21. Approximately 854,352 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 4,907,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AGL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on agilon health from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on agilon health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on agilon health from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America lowered agilon health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on agilon health from $2.50 to $1.75 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.05.

agilon health Stock Up 12.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $964.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.73 and a 200 day moving average of $4.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 47.84% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven Sell bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,102.40. The trade was a 42.03 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On agilon health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGL. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in agilon health by 626.1% in the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in agilon health in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in agilon health in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in agilon health by 406.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 7,288 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in agilon health in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

Further Reading

