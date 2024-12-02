Alcoa Repays $385 Million Debt, Terminates Facility AgreementAlcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) announced on November 29, 2024, the voluntary repayment of $385 million of outstanding indebtedness under its revolving credit facility. This repayment effectiv

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Alcoa’s 8K filing here.
About Alcoa
Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.
