Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:AP.UN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$20.08.
AP.UN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.
Allied is a leading owner-operator of distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities. Allied's mission is to provide knowledge-based organizations with workspace that is sustainable and conducive to human wellness, creativity, connectivity and diversity. Allied's vision is to make a continuous contribution to cities and culture that elevates and inspires the humanity in all people.
