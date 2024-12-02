ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the October 31st total of 1,636,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,885.7 days.
ALPEK Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ALPKF opened at $0.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $0.62. ALPEK has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $0.75.
ALPEK Company Profile
