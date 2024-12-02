ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ALPEK, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALPKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the October 31st total of 1,636,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,885.7 days.

ALPEK Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALPKF opened at $0.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average of $0.62. ALPEK has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $0.75.

Get ALPEK alerts:

ALPEK Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Alpek, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a petrochemical company in Mexico and internationally. It operates in two segments, Polyester, and Plastic and Chemicals. The Polyester segment produces purified terephthalic acid (PTA), an organic compound that is raw material for PET; polyethylene terephthalate (PET), a plastic resin for use in the beverage bottles, food containers, and consumer good packaging applications; recycled PET for new bottles and containers, strapping and packing supplies, and fibers for clothing and carpet; and polyester fibers, such as staple fiber for use in carpets, home furnishings, and garments; and filament for clothing, automotive interiors, and seatbelts, as well as canvases, conveyor belts, hoses, and other industrial application.

Receive News & Ratings for ALPEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.